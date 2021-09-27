 
     
Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital

F. P.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital.

At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference.

The Bucharest Emergency University Hospital is to benefit from funds through the NextGenerationEU Programme.

Previously, the EC head met with President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, and with Prime Minister Florin Citu and members of the Government, at the Victoria Palace. The meeting was also attended by the former Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity, USR PLUS). AGERPRES

