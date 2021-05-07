Health Minister Ioana Mihaila hopes for a return to normalcy gradually

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Friday in the western city of Timisoara that the return to normalcy will be gradual, and restrictions will be lifted progressively as pandemic and vaccination rate developments will allow this.

"We must always see things as they are. This return to normalcy is actually the beginning of the return to life before the pandemic. It will not be possible at once, but will have to be done in parallel with vaccination and further prevention action. Restrictions will be lifted gradually, as the evolution of the pandemic and of the vaccination rate will allow us to do so," said the Health Minister.

Mihaila explained that the opening of "white" areas in hospitals (for non-COVID patients) is now possible, as the Order on the management of patient flows in COVID hospitals turned mixed was published in March.

"When the need for ICU beds for COVID patients decreases, hospitals can request through a note to the Public Health Directorate to reduce the number of ICU and COVID beds and increase the access of non-COVID patients," the Minister said.

Emphasizing that more than 100,000 people were vaccinated on Thursday, the HeatlhMin added that "the considerably eased access of the population to vaccination shows that the vaccination rate can be maintained and increased, for the return to pre-pandemic life as soon as possible." reports agerpres