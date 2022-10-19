Health minister Rafila on an official visit to Havana, for Cuba-Salud 2022 int'l conference

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on an official visit to Cuba, participated on Tuesday in the opening of the 4th international conference "Cuba-Health 2022", according to the information published on the Facebook page of the Romanian Embassy in Havana, told Agerpres.

Along with the minister, the Romanian ambassador to Cuba, Theodora Magdalena Mircea, the rector of the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology, Leonard Azamfirei, the rector of the Universitatea de Vest /Western University of Timisoara and vice-president of the National Council of the rectors of Romania, Marilen Pirtea, the rector of Transilvania University in Brasov, Ioan Abrudan, and the deputy rector of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, Razvan Teodorescu, also participated in the conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Alexandru Rafila had a courtesy meeting with the President of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

At the same time, the Romanian minister held talks with the minister of higher education, Jose Manuel Saborino, and with the rector of the University of Medical Sciences in Havana, Mairim Lago Queija. The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in the medical and higher education fields. In this context, Alexandru Rafila informed about the availability of doctoral scholarships by medical universities in Romania.

In the context of the visit, rector Marilen Pirtea discussed with the vice-minister of higher education, Miriam Alpizar Santana, as well as with the rectors of the universities that have signed collaborative partnerships with Romanian educational units. The two sides welcomed the excellent level of bilateral cooperation at the ministry and university level and emphasized the need to boost the practical dimension of educational exchanges and sharing good practices in the field.