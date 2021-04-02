 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in Parliament

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Vlad Voiculescu

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, was fined by the Bucharest Police with the sum of 1,500 RON for not wearing a protective mask, according to the current legislation.

"The General Police of Bucharest Municipality informs you that, for not respecting the provisions of Law nr. 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Government was sanctioned, with the sum of 1,500 RON, for not wearing a protective mask," the Bucharest Police informs, agerpres.ro confirms.

Vlad Voiculescu was photographed on Monday without a protective mask, in the halls of Parliament.

Later, the Minister of Health specified that he was in a video conference and took off his mask in order to communicate and to drink water.

He declared on Wednesday that he "asked to be fined" and apologized again for not wearing a mask in public space.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.