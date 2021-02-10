 
     
Health Ministry: Another patient hospitalized at "Matei Bals" in the pavilion affected by fire has died

F. P.
Another patient who was in Pavilion V of the "Matei Bals" Institute during the fire on January 29 has died, the death toll reaching thus 18 in this case.

"The Ministry of Health was informed today about a death among the patients who were in Pavilion V of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Matei Bals" in Bucharest during the fire of January 29, 2021," the Ministry of Health informs.

According to the same source, the person was a 68-year-old man, transferred after the fire to the "St. Pantelimon" Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest.

"The patient was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS Cov-2 and had comorbidities. The forensic investigation will determine the causes of death," says the Ministry of Health.

