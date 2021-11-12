Health Ministry: Testing of pupils to be done in classroom, in first and fourth day of week

The testing of pupils with rapid saliva antigen tests will be done in the first and fourth working day of the week, in the classroom, by medical staff or persons designated from within the educational unit.

The Health Ministry announced it has finalized the working procedure for the conduct of rapid saliva antigen tests, in view of diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection of pupils in educational units.

"The testing of pupils with rapid saliva antigen tests will be done in the first and the fourth working day of the week. At the level of each educational unit a testing process will be organized. Testing will be done in classrooms/groups. by medical staff/persons designated from within the educational unit, before the start of classes. Testing per se is simple and easy to execute, without the need for specialty medical knowledge," according to a release by the Ministry.

The personnel of educational units will be trained regarding the collection of tests used, these being considered medical waste with infectious potential. The tests will be thrown in trash bins with lid and pedal, fitted with a garbage bag, and will be collected and eliminated on a separate circuit, in conformity with the provisions of Health Ministry Order 1226/2012 regarding the technical norms for the management of waste resulting from medical activities and the methodology to collect data for the national database regarding waste resulting from medical activities.

"Furthermore, the county public health directorates and that of the City of Bucharest will coordinate from a methodological point of view, in collaboration with the county school inspectorates/the City of Bucharest School Inspectorate, testing for the diagnosing of SARS-CoV-2 infection of pupils in educational units and will ensure the training of medical staff and persons designated from educational units regarding the way to use the rapid saliva antigen tests," the quoted source mentions.