Health Ministry's Baciu: 79 companies have already started immunizing employees

A number of 79 companies have already started immunizing employees, of which 16 are operators in the hospitality industry (HoReCa), Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu wrote on Wednesday, on his Facebook page.

"Private economic operators support the vaccination campaign. The figures centralized a few hours ago show that 79 companies have already started the immunization of employees, of which 16 are operators in the hospitality industry (HoReCa). We want employees to be protected and Romanians to go without fear to hotels, restaurants and cafes," Baciu maintains.

According to him, 25 mobile teams were present in the centers temporarily organized by employers and 4,961 people were vaccinated against COVID-19.

