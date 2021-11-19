Health official Baciu: 93.5pct of those who were in ICU on Thursday were unvaccinated

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu informed on Friday that 93.5pct of the patients in intensive care on Thursday were unvaccinated.

"Starting yesterday (Thursday), the Ministry of Health also reports the number of people in intensive care who are vaccinated and who are not vaccinated. Thus, for Thursday, 93.5pct of the patients in intensive care were unvaccinated. We can see, once again, how effective the vaccines are, protecting us from developing serious forms of the diseases, from ending in intensive care, from death. Out of 1,618 patients, 104 were vaccinated, but here we also need to take into account that there are people who suffer from many diseases, and vaccination protects us against COVID-19," said Andrei Baciu during a press conference held at the headquarters of the National Centre for Coordination and Management of Intervention in Ciolpani, Agerpres informs.