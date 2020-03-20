HealthMin Costache: Border Police daily stops trucks attempting to get equipment out of the country

Health Minister Victor Costache said on Thursday that there are daily attempts to get trucks loaded with sanitary materials out of the country, which are blocked by the Border Police.

"There are attempts, but we have a very good collaboration with the Interior Ministry and the Border Police, we thank our colleagues who stop trucks daily which attempt to get equipment out of Romania, because of this speculative phenomenon. Through the explosion of cases in France, Spain, Italy, we basically have a rarefied market and then, these speculative phenomena appeared, which we have blocked through an order of minister. They are attempts, except they are blocked at the customs and they return to the starting point. We have daily reports from our colleagues with the Border Police. They return to warehouses, from where they will be sold in Romania, for the hospitals in Romania," Costache told an interview to Digi 24 private broadcaster.Health Minister announced on Thursday that a sanitary materials transport arrived from Turkey, which will be distributed to the infectious disease hospitals where the COVID-19 patients are currently treated, consisting of two million protection masks and approximately 50,000 protective suits.Victor Costache added that, in the counties of Sibiu and Maramures, the production of masks and protective suits has already begun.