HealthMin Mihaila: I will speed up ex officio presentation of relevant public data and encourage reform

The new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Wednesday told in a press conference that she will accelerate the presentation "ex officio of all relevant public data" and will encourage "all elements" of reform, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This is what for the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) received the vote of the citizens, because it presented a government plan that includes reforms and transparency. These things are also part of the government programme and I will do everything so that my mandate is guided by these values. Thus, I will speed up the ex officio presentation of all relevant public data and encourage the reform. It is a our duty in front of the citizens and an essential thing for the confidence in the health system, in government in general. We are still in a health crisis, but I am convinced that together we can overcome it, I am convinced that through joint efforts, at the end of this crisis, the health system will result stronger," said the newly-appointed Minister.