 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Mihaila: I will speed up ex officio presentation of relevant public data and encourage reform

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ioana Mihăilă

The new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, on Wednesday told in a press conference that she will accelerate the presentation "ex officio of all relevant public data" and will encourage "all elements" of reform, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This is what for the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) received the vote of the citizens, because it presented a government plan that includes reforms and transparency. These things are also part of the government programme and I will do everything so that my mandate is guided by these values. Thus, I will speed up the ex officio presentation of all relevant public data and encourage the reform. It is a our duty in front of the citizens and an essential thing for the confidence in the health system, in government in general. We are still in a health crisis, but I am convinced that together we can overcome it, I am convinced that through joint efforts, at the end of this crisis, the health system will result stronger," said the newly-appointed Minister.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.