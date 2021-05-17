HealthMin Mihaila: We're taking all measures to investigate those responsible for monitoring reported data

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila on Monday stated that all measures will be taken for the disciplinary investigation of the officials within the ministry who monitored the data reported in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus, agerpres reports.

Ioana Mihaila stated that the publication of data on COVID-19 deaths was not delayed, but clarifications were requested, as "accuracy is paramount here and not speed."

Referring to hospitals, Mihaila said that she asked the medical units to reduce the number of COVID beds and "allow access for non-COVID patients."She said there will be no "hunt for the culprits", and that she had the information "needed to take the necessary action."Ioana Mihaila acknowledged that the system has "issues" and said that the health system will be reformed.