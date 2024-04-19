HealthMin Rafila attends starts of works on Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila was in Iasi on Friday to attend the start of the first construction works of the Regional Emergency Hospital (SRU).

"We are in front of the most important investment objective in Moldavia in the last 30 years, the Regional Emergency Hospital in Iasi. Nearly 700 million euros is an enormous investment that practically starts today. I am glad we can celebrate together. I will be most happy when this hospital will be operational in 4 years. That's when this hospital will be completed. I am sure it will be ready on time. The constructor will do his best to start on time. I believe that for the community of Iasi, of Moldavia, this hospital is symbolic. This effort that the Romanian Government has made is significant and I hope there will be a continuity regarding these projects that have changed the face of medicine in Iasi," said Minister Alexandru Rafila, at the event attended by representatives of local and county authorities, political parties, representatives of the Health Infrastructure Development Agency and the North East Development Agency.





Rafila said that work would soon begin on the other two regional emergency hospitals.



"At the beginning I was less optimistic, now I am much more optimistic that dozens of new hospitals in Romania will be built. There are a lot of hospitals under construction at the moment, and these three regional hospitals that this government has taken on are in the phase where the actual works are starting. Shortly the works will start at the regional emergency hospitals in Craiova and Cluj," Alexandru Rafila mentioned.





The future medical unit will have 850 beds, of which 752 beds for acute care and 98 beds for intensive care, of which 12 for the Big Burns Department, 10 for Pediatrics ICU, 16 for Neonatology ICU and 60 for ICU.



SRU Iasi will have 20 operating rooms (one hybrid room), three CT scanners, two MRI scanners, six endoscopy cabinets, four angiography scanners, eight X-ray cabinets, one densitometry cabinet, one SPECT scanner (gamma camera).



SRU Iasi will also be a "green hospital," the main features of this project being the nZEB (near-zero emission building) which aims at energy sustainability based on a 30% increase of energy from renewable sources, a photovoltaic park on a large surface, geothermal heat pump, lighting efficiency (LENI), thermal recovery cooling device.