HealthMin Rafila: Decisions on making anti-COVID vaccination compulsory belong to EU member states

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila stated that the decisions regarding the compulsory vaccination against COVID concern the member states of the European Union, underscoring that the statements of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Lyen, on this topic represent nothing else "but a personal opinion of the President."

The Minister was asked about the discussions held by the leaders of the European Union about a possible compulsory vaccination against COVID 19, agerpres reports.

"Leaders ... I don't know, you are talking about the President of the European Commission, not the leaders ... it was a personal opinion of the President. Otherwise, the President of the European Commission herself said, very clearly, that these decisions concern the member states and the member states alone. And I still believe that information is the best solution and the development of the spirit of individual responsibility and for the community in which we live, meaning that we should get vaccinated in as large a number as possible. I'm sorry but we have discussed this for too many months, about the fact that vaccination should be voluntary so it's quite hard now to discuss making it compulsory all of a sudden. Instead, I believe that we should be a little bit more balanced and I also believe that every member state has the right to adopt a public health policy that is the best for it, according to the national context," said Rafila.European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that we need to have a debate on the appropriateness of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, EFE and AFP reported."There is a need for discussion and a common approach, but it is a discussion that needs to be held," said Von der Leyen, underscoring that she expressed a "personal opinion" as EU health competences belong "entirely" to the states.