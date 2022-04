HealthMin Rafila: Pandemic situation in China has nothing to do with situation in Europe

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the situation in China regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone.

"The situation in China regarding the pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe. The Omicron strain is circulating there, which has circulated in Romania and in the WHO European region as well, and, if you take a look at all countries in this region, almost all countries are in the green zone," Rafila told a press conference at the Marie Curie Hospital.