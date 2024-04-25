HealthMin Rafila says he agrees to centralised procurement in healthcare

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said he agreed with the ideaof a centralised health procurement system, saying that there are often big price differences between different medical units.

Asked how feasible is a pilot project on centralised procurement for health materials for emergency units, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Marcel Bolos, Rafila said it would be a good idea.

"Always when you do a centralised acquisition that sets a price or refers to a price that is not discordant from unit to unit, I think it's a good idea and we are not only talking about the consumables that are purchased, we can also talk about more complex equipment

. In the Romanian market, we see that there are often big differences in terms of purchase prices between the various medical units, and such a centralised purchase does not necessarily mean that the state buys for each health unit.

We have a national office for centralised procurement which is under the Ministry of Finance and there we can certainly establish a framework contract, and hospitals can purchase good quality products from suppliers with prices that are competitive on the market," Rafila explained.