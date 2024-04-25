Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

HealthMin Rafila says he agrees to centralised procurement in healthcare

gov.ro
rafila

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said he agreed with the ideaof a centralised health procurement system, saying that there are often big price differences between different medical units.

Asked how feasible is a pilot project on centralised procurement for health materials for emergency units, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Marcel Bolos, Rafila said it would be a good idea.

"Always when you do a centralised acquisition that sets a price or refers to a price that is not discordant from unit to unit, I think it's a good idea and we are not only talking about the consumables that are purchased, we can also talk about more complex equipment

. In the Romanian market, we see that there are often big differences in terms of purchase prices between the various medical units, and such a centralised purchase does not necessarily mean that the state buys for each health unit.

We have a national office for centralised procurement which is under the Ministry of Finance and there we can certainly establish a framework contract, and hospitals can purchase good quality products from suppliers with prices that are competitive on the market," Rafila explained.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.