HealthMin Rafila: Transparency, sincerity in communication, essential for regaining confidence in authorities

The new Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Thursday, upon taking on his term that transparency and sincerity in communication are essential for "regaining confidence" in authorities and the health system.

Rafila said that he wishes for involvement in the decision process of all important actors in the society, whether it is about employers or unions and specified that decisions from the Ministry of Health will not be "authoritarian", but will involve a "participatory" mechanism.

"We must change what has happened in the last year and a half, because in the last year and a half we had an authoritarian behavior," he said.

Rafila added that he will support depolitization and that he is not concerned in any way about the political membership of those who work in the Ministry, but rather of their professionalism and their human nature. Furthermore, he highlighted that he is deeply affected by the hundreds of casualties that were registered daily in Romania.

"It seems incredible that a country in the EU to register the highest number of casualties and we need to be prepared to do what we can so that this does not repeat and to give hope to the people that during 2022 we will also find the road towards normalcy," he also said.

Alexandru Rafila thanked Cseke Attila, who led the Ministry of Health, ad interim, for seriousness and professionalism, adding that he did a lot of important matters, even if he did not publicly communicate them. According to Rafila, these actions will allow to find the best solutions in order to avoid a new pandemic wave, similar to the fourth wave.

"What currently interests us is the partnership with the people that work in the health system, on the one side, and we are also interested in finding the best option, so that we will have the support of the population for public health measures," Rafila declared.