HealthMin Rafila wants activities stipulated by Strategy for HIV/AIDS control to benefit from financing in 2023

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Monday said that the development of a new National Strategy for the surveillance, control and prevention of cases of HIV/AIDS infections represents "a great gain" and mentioned that part of the activities foreseen would benefit from financing as early as 2023, told Agerpres.

The clarifications were made during the discussion "HIV Treatment Programme in Romania - Present and Prospects," organized by the UNOPA Federation (National Union of Organizations of Persons Affected by HIV/AIDS), in partnership with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Prof. Dr. Matei Bals," the Romanian HIV/AIDS Centre and the European Academy of HIV/AIDS.

"It's a big win that after 15 years we have the second HIV/AIDS infection control strategy in Romania. Since 2007, if I'm not mistaken, we haven't had such a strategy anymore. We worked on the basis of some technical documents, elaborated by the Commission to fight against AIDS, and I think it is an extraordinary thing that we have such a strategy. (...) We have put some things [in the draft budget - editor's note]. We have a certain budget limit. We have to start, at least a little, because otherwise we would send a bad signal: we have a strategy and we don't manage to finance any additional activity that is foreseen in this strategy. We will try to do this starting with the year 2023," said the Minister.

Rafila underscored that the antiretroviral medication is not only a therapeutic element, but also one to prevent transmission. In this sense, he underscored the importance of ensuring timely therapeutic schemes.

He also drew attention to the fact that the lack of medication affects both the patient and the budget of the specialized programme.

"We will insist on having resources until the end of the year, even if this happens as a result of a budget correction. It is important that the resources are sufficient so that there are enough stocks of medicines in the centres," said Rafila.

The Minister of Health mentioned that the existence of a strategy "is not enough," as will and resources are also needed for its implementation, the main element being the allocation of resources.