HealthMin Rafila: We do not introduce any kind of restrictions, we only have recommendations

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Wednesday that no restrictions will be introduced in our country in the context of the new wave of COVID-19 in China, told Agerpres.

Rafila was asked at TVR Info whether there is a risk of the reintroduction of restrictions, in the context of discussions related to China and those traveling from this country to Europe.

"No. It is one thing to control, for example, the flow of passengers in an area affected by intense circulation of the strain [of the coronavirus] and another thing is to discuss restrictions. I have said very clearly that we are not introducing any kind of restrictions, we only have recommendations. (...) The only restrictions, if you want, but I would put the quotes, are related to the activity in hospitals where the staff must be properly equipped, wear a mask and anyone who comes into contact with the patient must do the same thing to reduce the risks for the patient. Likewise, the limitation for a short period of visits, maybe two - three weeks, depending on the local situation, and this is generated by the consultation with the local Public Health Directorate. It is a common measure that is always taken during a flu epidemic," explained the minister.

He recalled that the Romanian authorities did not declare a flu epidemic this winter, considering that this approach would lead to the imposition of restrictions as a result of the legal provisions adopted in 2020.

"We did not declare a flu epidemic. If we were four years ago, we would have declared an epidemic. In the meantime, a normative act appeared, at the beginning of 2020, law no. 136, which introduces, when a state of epidemic is declared, a series of restrictions, such as mandatory isolation, quarantine. I don't think they are appropriate measures for the period we are in. They are not justified from a medical point of view, and they are not justified from an economic and social point of view either," Alexandru Rafila mentioned.