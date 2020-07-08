HealthMin says does not consider reintroducing state of emergency, subsequent developments to be seen

Health Minister Nelu Tataru has said in Constanta on Wednesday, in respect to the possibility of organising local elections this autumn, that he first wants to see no more increases in the number of coronavirus cases and that there is a specific legislation, at the same time mentioning that he does not consider reintroducing the state of emergency.

Regarding the possibility of reintroducing the state of emergency, he said that the decision will be made based on the results of evaluations on coronavirus cases, but at this time he does not consider such a measure.Asked how many cases could trigger the state of emergency, he said that, depending on the situation, additional measures could be introduced to those in the state of alert.According to him, currently 5-6% of the tests performed are positive.Nelu Tataru urges the population to respect the rules of hygiene and social distance.