HealthMin Tataru about possible comeback to state of emergency: Not the case right now

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru in Brasov on Thursday has said that, right now, there is no need for Romania to return to the state of emergency, and that the authorities taking more "serious" measures depends on the increase in the number of severe cases.

When he was asked if there was a possibility that, once with the return of the cold season, the authorities reestablished the state of emergency, the Minister said that, for now, this option is not taken into account."We must consider everything that happens within a day, within a week, a fortnight, we need to assess every area, every old or new COVID-19 outbreak, human crowding or urban crowding, in the case of which the disease is communicated more, every tourist area where our citizens get infected and then they return home [where they also communicate the disease - editor's note], we need to carefully assess the epidemiological investigations, all these factors will contribute to our dealing with this moment, only by observing the rules and taking responsibility," Tataru told a press conference.According to him, the adoption of more severe measures depends on a possibly higher increase in the number of cases, in which case more people will need to be admitted to ICUs."These infections have a certain severity. If there is a large number among of people infected who are asymptomatic or they only have easy symptoms the problem is not that serious, but if there are older people with more severe symptoms, who will crowd the ICUs, then we will also have to consider more serious measures. Right now it is not the case though," said the Minister of Health.