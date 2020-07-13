HealthMin Tataru on PSD's announcement on quarantine law vote: False reason

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Monday in Ploiesti that the announcement of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) regarding the vote on the law on quarantine and isolation is a "false reason", stating that there were explanations on the bill given repeatedly.

"I think it is a false reason. We went every time we were invited. At least we had Minister's Hour, simple motion, we have given explanations. The fact that the Secretary of State Raed Arafat from the Department of Emergency Situations was present today and yesterday and two days ago, from a medical and legislative points of view, I believe that Parliament, through the Specialized Committees, can amend this law and bring it to that legislative level that does not grant a patient deprivation of liberty. We had simple principles. The Chamber of Deputies had over 800 amendments. It got stuck in the Senate. I think that both the Chamber and the Senate should take some decisions, because it is about the health of the Romanian people, not of a political moment in which we have to score," said Tataru.The interim president of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, declared that the social-democrats will vote in the Senate, the decisional Chamber, the draft law on quarantine and isolation when the Prime Minister and the health minister come to Parliament to clarify the unclear aspects of this project.