HealthMin Tataru: Restrictions to be applied where necessary; we have outbreaks right now

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday evening said in the following days a series of measures will be taken in the following days to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tataru said the proposals included in the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will be transposed "into a government decision, which refers to some indications or restrictions to be applied by the county committees for emergency situations where they are needed and where we truly have ongoing outbreaks.""There are places where they serve food, beverages, which will be closed from 11.00 pm until morning. People also need to keep their distance on the beaches, except for family members, relatives. Also, the masks are mandatory to wear indoors, but also in such crowded places as markets or where people usually gather making a crowd. Some of the restrictions will be imposed in the following days, to be adjusted by each county committee for emergency situations depending on the situation in the respective county, depending on whether there is an outbreak or not," Tataru told the Digi 24 private television broadcaster.He added the local authorities and the managers of the beaches will be the ones in charge with applying the restrictions, while the MAI (Ministry of Interior) employees will only verify if the measures are being observed.The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Tuesday a decision proposing, among other things, the establishment of the obligation to wear a protective mask, in certain time slots, for all persons, in open public services established by decision of the county committee or of the municipality of Bucharest for emergency situations, with the approval of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).According to the CNSU, the spaces and time slots are to be established taking into account the probability of people gathering in increasing number at the same time in the respective venue, while carrying out individual or group activities.Another decision referred to the beaches where the distance will have two be of at least two meters between the people, unless they are members of the same family, and that the gambling parlours and open-air bars will be closed from 11.00 am until morning.The proposals of the CNSU Decision will be submitted to the Government for approval at the Wednesday meeting.