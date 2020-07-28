HealthMin Tataru says 2020, one of ambulance service's most difficult years

2020 is probably one of the most difficult years for Romania's ambulance service since its establishment, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday in a message on National Ambulance Day.

"Healthcare systems around the world currently have to deal with an unprecedented situation in which the entire existing resource is mobilised. Emergency work is extremely difficult, and pre-hospital emergency is a very difficult one, [a race] against the clock, in which any mistake or delay can mean less chances of survival. I want to assure you that you will have a supporter and a dialogue partner in me. We need unity and efficiency in this area and I believe that we can achieve the goals. Only together, united, will we be able to serve the interests of our patients," says Tataru.He thanked the paramedics for their efforts, "to secure an adequate response to the most important global public health challenge of the last century - the novel coronavirus pandemic."Romania's National Ambulance Day is marked annually on July 28 to celebrate the date when, in 1906, the first ambulance car appeared in Bucharest City on the initiative of professor Nicolae Minovici.