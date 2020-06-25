HealthMin Tataru says increasing COVID-19 case count by 460 not worrisome, but urging to carefulness

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania will be higher on Thursday by 460, urging the public to keep up the health protection rules.

"Today, unfortunately, we will have a higher number of cases than usual, but I hope that in the coming days we can recover. I am calling on the public to keep up the health protection rules of, the rules of precaution and physical distancing. (... ) We have many lockdown easing measures; as you have seen for two days, we also have asymptomatic people at home after ten days or those with mild symptoms. As you could see, violating the rules has led to a great extent to a rise in cases, along with a trivialisation of everything that was, as well as the instigation to the non-observance and non-recognition of a pandemic, and precautionary measures," said Tataru.Asked if more cases will be reported on Thursday, Tataru replied: "Yes, 460 cases. We are not worried. It urges us to be careful."He said another set of easing lockdown measures was being prepared for July 1."We are preparing another set of relaxation measures for July 1. I hope that the developments will allow us to do that. (...) If there are some restrictions, they will be strictly to the point and local," said Tataru.