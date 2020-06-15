HealthMin Tataru: We'll need to find administrative solution if Parliament doesn't vote state of alert extension

Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private broadcaster Digi24 on Monday that there would be limited levers at hand to impose certain measures if Parliament does not vote the extension of the state of alert, and that an administrative solution will have to be found to still impose the respective restrictions.

Regarding the border reopening for several countries without the requirement for the travelers to isolate at home, Tataru admitted that this could lead to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus infections.

"Let me remind you that the 17 countries [subject to this provision] are those with an index of the 14-day average of new daily cases per million inhabitants of less than 5. The list can change from one week to another," the Minister said.

"The overall trend will be downward in this period, [we expect] the number of cases to rise, but not exponentially, on account of mild and moderate-severity cases, and we will make sure to not overcrowd intensive care units, that's where we will see if the medical system is overstressed. So far we only have manageable cases, 170 in intensive care; the current and next week will gauge the effect of today's relaxation," Tataru said.