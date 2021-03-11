HealthMin Voiculescu: We work on new National Health Strategy

Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Thursday that a new version of the National Health Strategy is being worked on.

"We are working, at the Health Ministry, on the one hand, on the National Health Strategy. You probably know that there is a European project through which we also have the opportunity to bring international experts for a new version of the National Health Strategy. (...) I think we also have the opportunity at this moment to work on a National Health Strategy and a National Cancer Plan," said Voiculescu at an online conference, organized by the Romanian Association of International Medicine Producers and the "Health Policies" magazine on the launch of the project "Together We Overcome Cancer."

In his view, it is important that a strategy setting out "concrete steps" be followed."I think it is important, in addition to having a strategy, to follow it. I remember that in 2016 I had this discussion with colleagues from the Health Ministry. After it was approved, it did not even become the roadmap. Or, the value of a strategy is just that: not only to talk nicely about where we are and where we want to go, but also to establish some concrete steps, which will then be followed," said the health minister.According to him, the voice of patients must be heard "somewhat more clearly" and the capacity of institutions, as well as of patient representatives, "must be strengthened".Voiculescu recalled that there are important investment opportunities in medical infrastructure through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.