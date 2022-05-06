Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu to attend King's Cup and Queen's cup in Oina

The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will take part in the King's Cup and Queen's Cup in the Romanian traditional sport Oina on Saturday, which will take place on the National Rugby Stadium "Arcul de Triumf," as of 10.30 am.

According to a press release of the Royal House sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the current national champion C.S. Progresul Bailesti and the 2021 vice-champion, C.S. Dacia Mioveni, will compete for the Queen's Cup starting at 10.30 am, on Sunday. The Queen's Cup is now in its 3rd edition.

At 11:30 am, A.C.S. Frontiera Tomis Constanta, the national champion of 2021, and C.S.Biruinta Gheraesti, the vice-champion of 2021, will compete for the King's Cup, now in its 9th edition.

The Romanian Oina Federation operates under the High Patronage of Her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian.

This year marks the 110th anniversary since the full publication of the rules of the game in the Official Journal of Romania.