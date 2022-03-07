Her Majesty Margareta to visit mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday

The President of the Romanian Red Cross, Her Majesty Margareta, will be present on Tuesday at the mobile refugee camp in Siret.

According to a release sent by the Royal House, she will be at the Siret Customs, starting with 13:00, with volunteers, after which she will visit the mobile refugee camp in Siret.

Her Majesty will be accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Radu, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Her Majesty has contributed to the efforts of the Romanian authorities to solve the problems generated by the humanitarian crisis. Her Majesty has joined civil society to help Ukrainian citizens in Romania and provide them with constant and lasting humanitarian support," the Royal House release also reads.