 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Her Majesty Margareta to visit mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday

principesa margareta

The President of the Romanian Red Cross, Her Majesty Margareta, will be present on Tuesday at the mobile refugee camp in Siret.

According to a release sent by the Royal House, she will be at the Siret Customs, starting with 13:00, with volunteers, after which she will visit the mobile refugee camp in Siret.

Her Majesty will be accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Radu, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Her Majesty has contributed to the efforts of the Romanian authorities to solve the problems generated by the humanitarian crisis. Her Majesty has joined civil society to help Ukrainian citizens in Romania and provide them with constant and lasting humanitarian support," the Royal House release also reads.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.