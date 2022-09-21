Hidroelectrica President Badea: We have 5,000 new clients daily;we cannot cover all of Romania's consumption

President of the Hidroelectrica Board Bogdan Badea stated that, over the last period, the company is confronted with an influx of approximately 5,000 new clients, currently reaching a triple number of clients (300,000) compared to last year.

"The price that Hidroelectrica offers is a competitive one, which derives from the fact that we are also producers of electricity. In these moments of crisis, we are trying to offer the final consumers a final price which will allow them to carry out their activities, if we are talking about the commercial area and to be able to better manage their personal budgets, if we're talking about household customers. Any kind of changes, situations that can generate panic put additional pressure on everything that computer systems mean. We are confronted with an influx of 5,000 clients per day, which means a very high pressure on the software infrastructure, but at the same time, we are developing this area and trying to take on as many of the clients' requests as possible (...). Last year, we had around 100,000 customers, now there are approximately 300,000," co-rapporteur of the Ordinance on Energy Bogdan Badea said on Wednesday, at the Economic Committee of the Senate.

He drew attention to the fact that Hidroelectrica cannot cover all of Romania's consumption, the production capacity being 14-17 TWh.

The President of the Hidroelectrica Board mentioned that there is "the possibility of making customers an offer without having the energy in the portfolio, a situation on which the authorities have been warned about." AGERPRES