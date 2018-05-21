Hidroelectrica's 2017 net profit of 1.36 bln lei, an all-time high

Hydropower producer Hidroelectrica last year made 1.36 bln lei in net profit, the highest in the company's existence, Hidroelectrica general manager Bogdan Badea told a press conference on Monday.
In 2016 the company's net profit had been 1.228 billion lei.
In Q1 2018 Hidroelectrica posted a net profit of 485 million lei, compared to 399 million in the year-ago period; the increase was the result of better hydrological conditions.
The company's EBITDA margin advanced from 67 percent in 2016 to 69 percent last year and 74 percent in Q1 2018.
"There were periods this winter when we covered even more than 50 percent of the total national energy consumption," Badea said.