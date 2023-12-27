High avalanche risk at over 1,800 meters in Fagaras, Parang mountains

Sibiu meteorologists have issued a warning of a high risk of avalanches at altitudes of over 1,800 meters in the Fagaras and Parang mountains, in whose sheltered areas there are snow drifts with height of 2 meters, told Agerpres.

"At over 1,800 m, in the upper part of the layer, there is recent snow of considerable thickness, which locally exceeds 30-35 cm. This layer is deposited over the older, compacted and frozen snow. In the sheltered areas and on the valleys, snow drifts exceed 1-2 meters in some places. (...) The high temperatures will favor the melting of the snow recently deposited, moistening and making it heavier, favoring the triggering of spontaneous melting avalanches on sufficiently inclined slopes, the risk of triggering being amplified with overloads", specify the Sibiu meteorologists.

Under these conditions, the risk of triggering avalanches will be high, of degree four, on a scale from one to five, at over 1,800 meters in the Fagaras and Parang massifs.

The largest layer of snow measured at a mountain weather station is 84 centimeters at Balea-Lac, at over 2,000 meters altitude in the Fagaras Mountains.