High risk of avalanche in Fagaras, Bucegi Mountains, 2-metre snow cover at Balea Lac

Meteorologists in Sibiu warn that there is a high risk of avalanche at an altitude of over 1,800 metres in the Fagaras and Bucegi Mountains, according to a snow-meteorological bulletin sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Specialists warn that, both in the Fagaras and Bucegi mountains, "in some cases, some avalanches started from altitudes above 1,800 m can go below this altitude."

The thickest snow cover measured at a weather station is two metres at Balea Lac, at an altitude of over 2,000 metres in the Fagaras Mountains.