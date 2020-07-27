Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest - 167, Dambovita - 131, Arges - 129

With 167 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bucharest City tops Romania's ranking by the rise in cases since the last report, followed by the counties of Dambovita (131) and Arges (129), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.

The counties with the fewest newly confirmed cases are Calarasi (1), Vaslui (1), Gorj (1) and Bistrita-Nasaud (2).

Figures are unavailable for five counties.

The breakdown of new cases by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 11

* Arad - 10

* Arges - 129

* Bacau - 30

* Bihor - 26

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 2

* Botosani - 6

* Brasov - 108

* Braila - 30

* Buzau - 26

* Caras-Severin -

* Calarasi - 1

* Cluj - 62

* Constanta - 13

* Covasna -

* Dambovita - 131

* Dolj - 34

* Galati - 22

* Giurgiu - 9

* Gorj - 1

* Harghita - 4

* Hunedoara - 9

* Ialomita - 4

* Iasi - 14

* Ilfov - 13

* Maramures - 10

* Mehedinti - 10

* Mureş - 4

* Neamt - 8

* Olt - 19

* Prahova - 120

* Satu Mare -

* Salaj -

* Sibiu - 8

* Suceava - 12

* Teleorman - 4

* Timis - 19

* Tulcea -

* Vaslui - 1

* Valcea - 6

* Vrancea - 21

* Bucharest City - 167

As many as 1,104 new COVID-19 cases were registered since the last report.