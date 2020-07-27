Highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (5,328), Suceava (4,421) and Brasov (2,811)

Bucharest City (5,328) and the counties of Suceava (4,421) and Brasov (2,811) counties have the highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.
The breakdown of cases by counties:
* Alba - 688
* Arad - 930
* Arges - 2,814
* Bacau - 1,211
* Bihor - 811
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 792
* Botosani - 1,144
* Brasov - 2,811
* Braila - 544
* Buzau - 1,182
* Caras-Severin - 201
* Calarasi - 275
* Cluj - 62
* Constanta - 811
* Covasna - 398
* Dambovita - 1,631
* Dolj - 625
* Galati - 1,907
* Giurgiu - 380
* Gorj - 699
* Harghita - 464
* Hunedoara - 878
* Ialomita - 695
* Iasi - 1,329
* Ilfov - 1,173
* Maramures - 354
* Mehedinti - 609
* Mures - 918
* Neamt - 1,147
* Olt - 654
* Prahova - 1,631
* Satu Mare - 91
* Salaj - 156
* Sibiu - 864
* Suceava - 4,421
* Teleorman - 316
* Timis - 1,014
* Tulcea - 261
* Vaslui - 524
* Valcea - 387
* Vrancea - 1,593
* Bucharest City - 5,328
GCS says 46 cases have not been assigned to any county.
As many as 1,014 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Romania.
According to GCS, the total SARS-CoV-2 case count in Romania reached 45,902 on Monday.