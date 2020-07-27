Highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (5,328), Suceava (4,421) and Brasov (2,811)

Bucharest City (5,328) and the counties of Suceava (4,421) and Brasov (2,811) counties have the highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.

The breakdown of cases by counties:

* Alba - 688

* Arad - 930

* Arges - 2,814

* Bacau - 1,211

* Bihor - 811

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 792

* Botosani - 1,144

* Brasov - 2,811

* Braila - 544

* Buzau - 1,182

* Caras-Severin - 201

* Calarasi - 275

* Cluj - 62

* Constanta - 811

* Covasna - 398

* Dambovita - 1,631

* Dolj - 625

* Galati - 1,907

* Giurgiu - 380

* Gorj - 699

* Harghita - 464

* Hunedoara - 878

* Ialomita - 695

* Iasi - 1,329

* Ilfov - 1,173

* Maramures - 354

* Mehedinti - 609

* Mures - 918

* Neamt - 1,147

* Olt - 654

* Prahova - 1,631

* Satu Mare - 91

* Salaj - 156

* Sibiu - 864

* Suceava - 4,421

* Teleorman - 316

* Timis - 1,014

* Tulcea - 261

* Vaslui - 524

* Valcea - 387

* Vrancea - 1,593

* Bucharest City - 5,328

GCS says 46 cases have not been assigned to any county.

As many as 1,014 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Romania.

According to GCS, the total SARS-CoV-2 case count in Romania reached 45,902 on Monday.