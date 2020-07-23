Homes in Romania, worth over 1.5 billion euro, certified Green Homes

Over 10,000 homes in Romania, worth 1.5 billion euro, were certified or pre-certified as Green Homes by Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC) specialists, according to a press release of the organization, sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

"Romania Green Building Council is launching the third version of its Green Homes certification system - the most robust international certification system, conceived specially to improve the residential sector. Until now, in Romania over 10,000 houses were pre-certified/certified Green Homes, worth 1.5 billion euro. The elaboration of the new version of the certification system implied the consultation of numerous specialists with expertise in energy efficiency, biodiversity, acoustics, waste management, radon waste management, bioclimate design and architecture, commissioning, work site management, etc. The new version has at its base the existing criteria which imply a superior energy efficiency and promote access to alternative transport, optimizing water consumption, urban regeneration, interior design solutions that include vegetation and natural materials, encouraging own food production - urban permaculture," RoGBC emphasizes.

Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC) is a non-profit association, apolitical, formed of organizations active around the country. The entity promotes responsibility towards the environment and energy efficiency in designing, constructing, exploiting and deconstructing buildings in Romania.