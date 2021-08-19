 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Hospitals' response to rising COVID-19 cases, discussed in videoconferences with public health directors

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ioana Mihaila

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila and emergency management senior official with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat analysed on Tuesday and Wednesday, in videoconferences with the heads of the public health directorates organisational measures to increase the response efficiency of hospitals to the increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations and to prepare health approvals in advance for the approval of a larger number of beds for such patients, agerpres reports.

"Given that the Delta strain affects more children and young people compared with the dominant variants of previous waves, the minister of health requested the centralisation of the number of beds at county level that can be set aside for the care of pediatric patients, including intensive care pediatrics," reads a press statement released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday

Mihaila is quoted as requesting a check at the healthcare facilities of the existence of an adequate stockpile of protective materials and equipment, as well as of the fact that ventilation devices and oxygen supply systems operate optimally and there will be no difficulties in oxygen supply.

Also, it was requested to make a list of the intensive care doctors, as well as of the resident doctors (years IV and V) who can be seconded to other healthcare facilities in case the epidemiological developments will demand such measure.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.