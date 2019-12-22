 
     
Hundreds of people march down from Victoriei Square

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
mars revolutie

Hundreds of people left on Sunday evening, from Victoriei Square, in a march commemorating the Revolution of December 1989, on the University Square - the Interior Ministry headquarters route.

Many of the participants distributed white balloons with the "Freedom" writing to those present in the square and they are chanting "Honor to them, the heroes!."

In front of the column, there is a banner inscribed with chanted messages which bring to mind the events which happened 30 years ago: "We are the people/ Down with the dictator!," "Freedom we love you/We either win or die!," "We don't go home, the dead don't let us," "Soldiers, soldiers/Who do you defend?."

