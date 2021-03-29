 
     
Hundreds rally in Victoriei Square against coronavirus measures

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam protest București

A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions is underway in Bucharest, as several hundred people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest's University Square to Victoriei Square, in front of the government seat.

Chanting "Down with the government!", "Freedom!", "Off with the mask!", "No more muzzle", waving tricolor flags and blowing vuvuzela horns, the protesters en route to Victoriei Square occupied the first traffic lane; they were flanked by gendarmes all the way.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians announced today that it was joining the anti-restriction protests that will take place in front of the prefect's offices throughout the country and in the Bucharest University Square.

