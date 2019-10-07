Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto: It's revolting what happened with Romanian, Hungarian commissioner proposals

Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Government, Szijjarto Peter, stated, on Monday, in western Arad, that the way in which the proposals for European commissioners made by Romania and Hungary were rejected is "revolting", and the decision was made for "political reasons".

"I believe that it is revolting what happened with the candidates for European Commissioner from Romania and Hungary. It's a problem of European democracy what happened in the past weeks. The Romanian Government had the right to appoint a commissioner and it's absolutely clear the refusal came for political reasons," the minister stated.Szijjarto Peter was passing through Arad on Monday. He landed on the local airport in order to travel, on the pan-European highway, to a locality in eastern Hungary, being met in Arad by Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor.