VIDEO Hungarian President Katalin Novak, welcomed by Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, was received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the official visit she is making to Romania at the invitation of her Romanian counterpart.

The Hungarian president was received with military honours.

The delegation of President Iohannis includes, among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the presidential advisors Ion Oprisor, Luminita Odobescu, Sergiu Nistor, Cosmin Marinescu, Daniela Barsan.

The two presidents will have one-on-one and official talks, at the end of which they will make joint press statements.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit will provide the opportunity for an in-depth discussion on ways to diversify and deepen the bilateral dialogue, following the 10 June meeting of the two high-ranking officials, on the sidelines of the B9 Format Summit in Bucharest.

At the same time, the visit takes place in the context in which this year marks 20 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Hungary for the Europe of the XXI Century (Budapest, November 29, 2002).

The Presidential Administration says that President Iohannis will highlight, on the occasion of the visit, the openness of the Romanian side for the consolidation of dialogue and bilateral cooperation with Hungary, "a particularly important neighbouring state", in order to promote projects of shared interest, for the benefit of the two states and their citizens, regardless of ethnicity.

"The interest of the Romanian side for a pragmatic cooperation oriented towards concrete results, structured on the basis of the principles and values included in the fundamental documents of bilateral cooperation, will be reiterated", the quoted source adds.

The two presidents will also address the current regional, European and global situation, as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the implications will be analyzed on various levels: security, humanitarian, economic, of the food crisis and others. The consequences will also be addressed at the regional level, in relation to partner states such as the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration specifies.

Regarding the European agenda, the presidents of Romania and Hungary will discuss the enlargement of the European Union and coordinated measures at the Union level to respond to the current energy crisis.

Also on Wednesday, President Katalin Novak will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu.

