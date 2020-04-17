Hungary, Poland, Czechia, Romania top EU March 2020 y-o-y inflation

The euro area annual inflation rate was 0.7% in March 2020, down from 1.2% in February, with Hungary, Poland, Czechia and Romania being the EU member countries with the highest inflation rate, show data released by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) on Friday.

According to the figiures, inflation in the euro area is below the target of the European Central Bank (ECB), but close to 2%.

Compared with February 2020, the annual inflation rate in February increased in one EU member state and decreased in 26 states (including Romania).

The highest annual inflation rates in the EU were registered last month in Hungary and Poland (both 3.9%), Czechia (3.6%) and Romania (2.7%), and the lowest in Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Portugal (all 0.1%).