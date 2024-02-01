If elections are merged, there will be money for non-taxation of pensions under 3,000 RON (PNL)

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies, Gabriel Andronache, said on Thursday that the increase to 3,000 RON of the non-taxation threshold for pensions remains one of the priorities of the liberals in this parliamentary session, noting that the budgetary impact is 2 billion RON per year, and to the extent to which elections are merged, the necessary money will be found to make this legislative change.

"The priorities in this parliamentary session, obviously, are aimed at the adoption of laws that refer to the fulfillment of PNRR milestones, but also the issue related to the non-taxation of pensions up to the threshold of 3,000 RON, from 2,000 RON, as we know the current situation. Also, the issue related to the elimination of double taxation on assets or accumulations from the 2nd pillar of pensions, but we are also talking about the three existing liberal laws in the parliamentary procedure that refer to the fight against drug trafficking and also regarding the provision of the necessary assistance to those who are addicted to drug use to get rid of this addiction. We have another regulation that we care very much about and that we will seek to bring to the final vote by March, namely the one related to the elimination of advertising games of luck," Andronache said at the Parliament, agerpres reports.

He added that all liberal professions would be supported at the same time.

Asked about the fact that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has announced other legislative priorities which do not include the one regarding the non-taxation of pensions under 3,000 RON, Andronache explained: "These are the legislative priorities of the PNL parliamentary group, and each parliamentary group seeks to promote its initiatives legislative and, through negotiation with all the parliamentary groups, can reach a favorable vote solution. I am sure that we will seek to find the common denominator so that these bills pass".