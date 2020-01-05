IGPF: Four foreign citizens from Egypt, Algeria and Libya, seized at border with Hungary

Border policemen within the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) found four foreign citizens from Egypt, Algeria and Libya who were trying to illegally cross the border between Romania and Hungary on foot, hoping to reach a state in Western Europe, according to a release the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

As the aforementioned persons couldn't justify their presence in the border area, they were taken to the headquarters of the Satu Mare Border Police Territorial Inspectorate, for investigations.

The first checks reveal that two of the persons come from Egypt and Libya, and are aged 18 and 17, respectively, asylum-seekers in Romania. The other two persons, found during a different patrol mission, are an Egyptian and an Algerian citizen, aged 35 and 27, respectively, also asylum-seekers in Romania.

In both cases, the border police conducts investigations on attempt to illegally cross the state border.

The four foreign citizens were directed to the regional centers for accommodation and procedures for asylum seekers Radauti and Timisoara.

