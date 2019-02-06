IGPF: Italian who claimed to be a doctor caught by border policemen

The Italian who claimed to be a doctor has been identified by the border policemen while trying to leave the country by train, through the Curtici border checkpoint, informed the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

"The border policemen from the Curtici checkpoint in Arges County identified an Italian citizen searched by the Romanian authorities in a fraud case," IGPF announced in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.According to this source, on Wednesday, 6.11 am, the Italian citizen, 38, was discovered aboard of the InterRegio train, which was traveling the Bucharest-Budapest route, while trying to leave the country."During the specific verifications, the border policemen discovered that the name of the person was subject to an alert, as a summons was issued by the Romanian authorities on the respective person's name, who is currently facing an investigation in a fraud case. The Italian citizen will be handed over to an operative team of the Romanian Police, for the legal measures to be taken in this case," specified the IGPF.The media released news on Tuesday about a fake plastic surgeon who worked for five medical units in Romania without having the right to do so. Matteo Politi was given a stamp code from the Public Health Department of the Bucharest Municipality (DSPMB).As soon as the news broke in the media, DSPMB announced that it launched an internal investigation and that they also notified the disciplinary committee to analyze the manner in which a public employee from the Department of Medical Biostatistics and Informatics gave the stamp code to the Italian on March 23, 2018.Until the investigation is complete, the respective public employee was disciplinary moved to work for a different department of the DSPMB."He was legally awarded the right to operate, since no one can operate without a stamp code. You need several documents. (...) The ones who hired him hired him legally, although we still need to check into how exactly he was hired. The Doctors' College never released a medical license on his name," HealthMin Pintea said on Tuesday.