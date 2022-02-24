 
     
IGPF: Number of persons who entered Romania from Ukraine increased by 120pct since previous day

Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu
refugiati ucraineni

Approximately 5,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, until 4.00 pm, through the border crossing points located on the border with Ukraine, a surge by 120pct compared to the previous day, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

According to the same source, the figure refers to the Halmeu border crossing point, in the Satu Mare county, the Sighetu-Marmatiei border crossing point, in the Maramures county, the Siret border crossing point, in the Suceava county, the Isaccea border crossing point, in the Tulcea county, Agerpres.ro.

IGPF also informs that the border police are on duty and in constant contact with the institutional partners, with all the necessary measures to ensure the security of Romania's borders having been taken.

"The situation is dynamic and the measures within the competence of the Border Police will also be adjusted depending to the development of the situation. We ask the citizens to get their information from official sources only," the Border Police transmits.

