IGPF: Over 61,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 61,301 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,041 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 125,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 38,900 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,891,492 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 42 illegalities (24 offenses and 18 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 13,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 64,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.