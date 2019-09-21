IGPF: Ukrainian guides and Asian migrants detected at border with Hungary

The border policemen from Sighetu Marmatiei discovered sever foreign citizens, from Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, guided by four Ukrainians, who were planning to illegally cross the border to Hungary. The Ukrainian guides are being held into custody for migrant smuggling, according to a press release sent on Saturday by the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF).

On Thursday night, the border policemen discovered two vehicles in the area of the Paulian rural town who were heading towards the Hungarian border. At some point, one of the vehicles left the national road, heading towards the Dacia locality, located near the state border.The drivers of the two cars were Ukrainian citizens, 30 years old and 26 years old respectively. Other two Ukrainian citizens plus seven men of different nationalities with no identity papers on them were also discovered in the car.They were all taken to the Border Police headquarters for further investigations, as they couldn't justify their presence in the respective area.Thus, it had been established that the seven migrants are citizens from Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, aged between 21 and 39 years old. They were taken and transported to the border area by the four Ukrainian citizens, who were supposed to guide them in order to illegally cross the state border to Hungary. Asian citizens were planning to reach a state in the Schengen area.The Ukrainians are being investigated by border policemen for migrant smuggling, and the other seven persons for committing the crime of trying to fraudulently cross the state border.The investigations are carried out under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Satu Mare Prosecutor's Office attached to the Satu Mare Court. The four Ukrainian citizens are being held into custody for 30 days for migrant smuggling.