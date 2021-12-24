IGPR: Fines worth 563,170 RON for illicit trade with counterfeit merchandise and products

Economic Crimes Investigation police officers have applied 222 fines, with a total value of 563,170 RON, during the period of December 20-22, for illicit trade with counterfeit merchandise and products, specific to the winter celebrations.

Furthermore, goods with a total value of over 2.2 million RON were confiscated or preserved.

"Police officers for the investigation of economic crimes with the police territorial units, under the coordination of the Economic Crimes Investigation Directorate, within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), have acted for preventing and combating illicit trade with counterfeit merchandise and products, targeted for general consumption, especially those specific to the winter celebrations," according to a press release sent by IGPR to AGERPRES on Friday.

The structures of economic crimes investigation in the territory have organized and carried out 112 verification actions, where 894 objectives were targeted (57 wholesale units, 639 retail units, 44 units of transportation and 154 natural persons.)

"There were 310 offenses identified, including 276 provided by Law nr. 84/1998 regarding trademarks and geographical indications, two provided by Law nr. 8/1996 regarding copyrights and related rights, ten provided by Law nr. 241/2005 for preventing and combating tax evasion, 15 infractions provided by Law nr. 86/2006 regarding the Customs code and 7 infractions under other normative acts, where 199 criminal cases were opened," the quoted source shows.

During the actions, alongside the police, there were also representatives of other institutions with control duties, such as the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) and the Local Police.