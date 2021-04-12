IGPR: Police conduct searches in file regarding the fictitious collection, recycling of 38 million kg of packaging waste

Police and prosecutors conduct searches in the Capital City and six counties on Monday in individuals and companies suspected of falsely recording that they had carried out collection and recycling activities for over 38 million kilogrammes of packaging waste.

According to a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday morning, the policemen of the Economic Crime Investigation Directorate, under the coordination of the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Ilfov Tribunal, carry out out 24 house searches in Bucharest and Calarasi, Dolj, Ilfov, Olt, Prahova and Timis counties.

Also, according to the same source shows, the law enforcement are seizing documents from 15 companies and public institutions, in a criminal case of tax evasion, fraud with very serious consequences, forgery in documents under private signature, use of forgery and money laundering by persons involved in fictitious packaging waste recycling operations, with a negative impact on both the environment and the state budget, respectively the Environmental Fund.In this case, arrest warrants will be issued with the suspects' names on them, with the latter to be taken to the police headquarters for questioning, IGPR said.