IGPR: Police operation to increase passengers' safety; control teams in trains, stations and airports

On Wednesday, the transport police carry out an operation in passenger trains, railway stations and airports, in order to limit the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and to increase the safety of passengers, according to AGERPRES.

"On October 28, under the coordination of the Transport Police Directorate, the police officers are operating, at national level, to increase the degree of public order and safety and to verify the observance of the rules for limiting the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Participating in this operation are policemen from the transport police structures, supported by forces of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Local Police and representatives of CFR Calatori," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Control teams are present in passenger trains, railway stations and airports, acting to maintain health safety measures among passengers.

"CFR Calatori asks passengers not to get on the train, if the ticket office informed them that there are no more seats. The recommendation is also valid for persons holding subscriptions/authorizations. In order to have a predictability of the transport request, including those who have subscriptions/authorizations and in order to be able to size the train capacity to the required number of seats, we recommend all passengers to buy tickets in time," the same source shows.

It is important that passengers avoid congestion and do not choose only peak hour trains for their destination. If reservations are made in advance, trains can be supplemented before departure.

Wearing a protective mask on board CFR Calatori trains is mandatory during the entire journey, as well as in the waiting areas of the trains - railway stations, platforms, waiting rooms.

"We are on duty for the safety of the citizens and we will continue to enforce the law, in all situations where it is necessary to take legal measures," states IGPR.